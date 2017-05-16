West Indies-Pakistan 3rd Test Result

ROSEAU, Dominica " Pakistan beat West Indies by 101 runs on day 5 of the third cricket test at Windsor Park on Sunday to win the three-match series 2-1:

___

Scores:

Pakistan 376 (Azhar Ali 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 59; Roston Chase 4-103, Jason Holder 3-71) and 174-8 dec. (Yasir Shah 38 not out; Alzarri Joseph 3-53) def. West Indies 247 (Roston Chase 69; Mohammad Abbas 5-46, Yasir Shah 3-126) and 202 (Roston Chase 101 not out; Yasir Shah 5-92) by 101 runs.