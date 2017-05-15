West Indies 73-4 at lunch vs Pakistan in decisive 3rd test

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) " West Indies is fighting for survival in the decisive third cricket test after going to lunch on day 5 on 73-4 in its second innings, needing another 231 runs to beat Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan is chasing its first test-series win in the Caribbean after setting the West Indies 304 for an unlikely victory.

West Indies resumed on 7-1 and lost three wickets in the morning session for 66 runs in 26.3 overs. Kraigg Brathwaite (6), Shimron Hetmyer (25) and Shai Hope (17) were the men out. Yasir Shah has 2-43.

In-form Roston Chase is undefeated on 19 and Vishaul Singh 1 not out.

West Indies was all out for 247 in reply to Pakistan's first-innings 376. Pakistan declared its second innings on 174-8.

Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan are retiring their test careers on Sunday. Misbah will leave as one of Pakistan's greatest captains, and Younis as the team's highest run-scorer.

Pakistan won the first test by seven wickets, and West Indies clinched the second by 106 runs.