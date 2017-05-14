Watch: Smashing way to bring up a ton

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Ireland batsman Niall O'Brien smashed his way to a hundred against the Black Caps this morning - in more than one sense of the meaning.

O'Brien brought up his maiden ODI century in style with a six off the bowling of New Zealand spin bowler Ish Sodhi. The Irish keeper came down the pitch to Sodhi and sent the ball over long on with the ball cracking a window of a nearby stand.

With 56 runs needed from the final six overs and three wickets in hand, Ireland briefly looked a chance to scare the Black Caps with O'Brien at the crease.

However his dismissal in the 45th over for 109 ended all hopes of an Irish upset with the side bowled out for 238 in the following over.

O'Brien is the first Irish player to score a century against New Zealand, with his brother Kevin holding the previous high score of 49 against the Black Caps.

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner, who finished with man of the match figures of five for 50, heaped praise on O"Brien for his fine innings.

"Obviously Niall played extremely well. With the wind I floated too many up there and he got hold of me," Santner told the Radio Sport Breakfast of his middle overs.

Santner eventually got the dangerman who was stumped by Luke Ronchi.

New Zealand play Bangladesh in their second game at Clontarf, near Dublin, on Wednesday night.

- NZ Herald