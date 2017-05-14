Pakistan claim series win after dramatic third test win over West Indies

Pakistan won its first test series in the Caribbean after a dramatic end to the third test on today, finally dismissing West Indies for 202 in its second innings with just one over left on day 5.

Roston Chase was undefeated on 101 as Pakistan won by 101 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

It looked like West Indies was about to pull off an astonishing draw when Shannon Gabriel foolishly chose attack as the best form of defense against Yasir Shah, who finished with 5-92. Gabriel hit the ball back onto his wicket at the end of the 96th over to prompt despair at the other end for Chase, who scored 69 in the first innings and also took five wickets in the match.

The series finale was a fitting farewell to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan in their last test match.

Misbah leaves as one of Pakistan's greatest captains, and Younis as the team's highest run-scorer.

West Indies was all out for 247 in reply to Pakistan's first-innings 376. Pakistan declared its second innings on 174-8, setting a run chase of 304.

Pakistan won the first test by seven wickets, and West Indies clinched the second by 106 runs.