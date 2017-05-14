Cricket: Change of ends does trick for Santner

By David Leggat

Man of the match Mitchell Santner had a mixed day in New Zealand's ODI win over Ireland today - but the good bits were enough to snag the man of the match award for the Northern Districts allrounder.

New Zealand won the match by 51 runs, at Malahide, just outside Dublin, having hit 289 for seven and dismissing the Irish, who turned in a spirited batting display, for 238 with 4.3 overs unbowled.

Santner's middle four-over spell went for 33 - three blows by centurymaker Niall O'Brien in one over went for 14 - but he bounced back impressively, taking four for seven in the course of his final four overs to undo Ireland's chase.

"Obviously Niall played extremely well. With the wind I floated too many up there and he got hold of me," Santner told the Radio Sport Breakfast of his middle overs.

The difference in the final spell, with Ireland pressing hard for what would have been a maiden ODI win over New Zealand at the third attempt, was a change of ends for Santner.

"If they wanted to hit down the ground it was into the wind. I tried to bowl a hard length and change of pace. But the change of ends definitely helped. There was a little bit of turn and I was happy enough."

Santer's figures of five for 50 are his best in ODIs and gives him an encouraging start to the tri-series, also involving Bangladesh, which leads into the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand play Bangladesh in their second game at Clontarf, near Dublin, on Wednesday night.

"They showed good signs with the bat in their rained-off game (against Ireland last week) and we know what they're capable of. We've played a lot of cricket against them recently. We know their team pretty well.

"They'll be a different challenge," he added.

Bangladesh are in the eight-team Champions Trophy, and in New Zealand's group, which makes playing them in a leadup series slightly unusual.

Then again, there aren't many secrets in the international game these days.

- NZ Herald