Aussie players hint at Ashes boycott

Cricketers have rallied against Cricket Australia's threat to stop them from playing for their country, with a cryptic Tweet from the nation's premier fast bowler casting a dark cloud over this year's Ashes series.

The Australian Cricketers' Association rejected the "underwhelming" pay offer from CA and the players have now taken the spat public, after CA boss James Sutherland threatened them with unemployment if they did not sign the deal by the June 30 deadline.

Without stars like Starc, Steve Smith and David Warner in the baggy green -whether by CA's decision, or a player boycott - it would be a disaster for the sport, both on and off the field.

English star Kevin Pietersen, who spends a chunk of his year Down Under playing in the Big Bash League, forecast a 5-zip Ashes victory for the English, should the problems persist.

The players are using the hashtag #fairshare to shed champion their plight on social media.

Given their recent struggles, the English would be licking their lips at a potential clash with a second string Australian team.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Guptill, Williamson find form in IPL The rare Warriors-Blues victory double Former All Black Aaron Mauger joins Highlanders coaching staff

When was the last time @englandcricket won the Ashes 5-0 downunder?!?!

Fairly big player strike soon in Aus... https://t.co/GbSMIiBDin — KP (@KP24) May 13, 2017

Australian Cricketers' Association chief Alistair Nicholson is disappointed Cricket Australia has threatened players to accept the governing body's proposed remuneration overhaul.

"Clearly, we are disappointed that CA are threatening the players," Nicholson said in a statement.

"It's also a window into the nature of CA's behaviour in these negotiations so far.

"There is incoherence and aggression in what we have experienced at the negotiating table from CA.

"This has further been demonstrated this week with some top players being offered multi-years deals one day only to now be threatened the next.

"However, despite these threats, the players affirm their offer to participate in independent mediation."

Well said @mstarc56. It will be an interesting game of cricket without any players. #fairshare https://t.co/JF12XkNUdh — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) May 13, 2017

Players past & present will stay strong #fairshare https://t.co/vZODMbDN3N — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) May 13, 2017

- news.com.au