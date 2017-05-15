Mumbai finish top of IPL table after beating Knights Riders

KOLKATA, India (AP) " Two-time champions the Mumbai Indians held their nerves to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine runs and top the Indian Premier League table on Saturday.

Mumbai finished the league stage with 10 wins from 14 matches, and will play the second-placed side at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday for a berth in the final.

Despite defeat, the Knight Riders were also in the playoffs, but won't know until Sunday whether they are third or fourth. Regardless, they play the other third- or fourth-placed team in a knockout match.

The fourth team will be Kings XI Punjab or Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai totaled 173-5 and Knight Riders fell short at 164-8.

Ambati Rayudu (63) and Saurabh Tiwary (52), receiving their first chances in the league after sitting on the sidelines for more than a month, shared a 61-run partnership before Tiwary was run out in the 16th over.

Rayudu smashed six fours and three sixes in his 37-ball knock before he was stumped in the penultimate over.

Knight Riders batsmen threw away their wickets while attempting expansive shots before Colin de Grandhomme (29) and Manish Pandey (33) put on 41 runs for the sixth wicket.

Knight Riders needed 25 runs in the last three overs, losing de Grandhomme then Pandey (33) in the 18th over swung the game Mumbai's way.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by eight wickets to rise to second place.

Captain David Warner (69) and Vijay Shankar (63) struck unbeaten half-centuries as Sunrisers cruised to 158-2 in 18.1 overs, after the Lions were bundled out for 154 in 19.2 over.

The Lions lost 10 wickets for only 43 runs, spoiling Ishan Kishan's (61) and Dwayne Smith's (54) rollicking start of 111 runs off 65 balls.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj (4-32) and legspinner Rashid Khan (3-34) destroyed the Lions' chances of a big total.

Rashid had Smith leg before wicket, and Siraj off-cutters earned him the wickets of Kishan and captain Suresh Raina (2) in the 13th over.

Dinesh Karthik fell to Rashid, and Aaron Finch was clean-bowled by the legspinner off a googly as the Lions fell to 123-5 in the 14th over.

Siraj returned and clean-bowled James Faulkner and Pradeep Sangwan in his last over. Then league leading wicket-taker Buvneshwar Kumar (2-25) wrapped up the innings.

Sunrisers sweated a bit at 25-2 after veteran Praveen Kumar removed Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques in one over.

But Karthik missed a hard caught behind chance of Shankar at 6 and Warner had a lucky escape on 29 when he gave a thick edge to legspinner Ankit Soni but wasn't ruled out.

Warner and Shankar, playing only his third match of the IPLr, struck nine boundaries each in their 133-run stand off 91 balls.

Lions finished seventh of the eight teams.