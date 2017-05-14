Pakistan 8-2 at lunch, leads West Indies by 137 in 3rd test

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) " Pakistan quickly dismissed West Indies for 247 for a first-innings lead of 129 runs on Saturday, then lost two wickets of its own by lunch on day 4 in the decisive third test.

Pakistan is 8-2 in its second innings, an overall lead of 137, after losing Azhar Ali (3) and Babar Azam (0).

West Indies resumed on 218-5 but added only 29 runs in 15 overs for the loss of five wickets, including Roston Chase (69), who retired hurt on Friday with an elbow injury. Chase added nine more runs before he was bowled by Mohammad Abbas, who got his first test five-for with 5-46.

Chasing its first test series win in the Caribbean, Pakistan won the first test by seven wickets before West Indies clinched the second by 106 runs.