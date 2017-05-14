Penske power continues to overwhelm field at IndyCar GP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Team Penske has claimed the top two spots on the speed chart in the final practice for Saturday's IndyCar Grand Prix.

Pole winner Will Power had the fastest lap " 1 minute, 10.2014 seconds " on Indianapolis' 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

American Josef Newgarden was second at 1:10.2575 and will start third in the 22-car field.

Helio Castroneves was eighth at 1:10.6351, a day after finishing second, which is where he'll start Saturday.

After Newgarden, the next three spots were all taken by Honda drivers. New Zealand's Scott Dixon was third at 1:10.4306. He will start fourth.

Dixon was followed by Americans Graham Rahal and Marco Andretti. Rahal was fourth at 1:10.4851 after qualifying 20th. Andretti posted a 1:10.4911 and starts 11th.

France's Simon Pagenaud, another Penske driver, was sixth fastest at 1:10.5181. The defending race champion and reigning series champ will start seventh.

___

More AP racing: http://racing.ap.org