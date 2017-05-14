NASCAR Camping World Truck-Toyota Tundra 250 Results

1. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 167 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (3) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 167, 0, 49.

3. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 167, 0, 45.

4. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 167, 0, 51.

5. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 167, 0, 42.

6. (5) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 167, 0, 38.

7. (7) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 167, 0, 34.

8. (6) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 167, 0, 29.

9. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 167, 0, 28.

10. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford, 167, 0, 27.

11. (15) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 167, 0, 33.

12. (18) Regan Smith, Ford, 167, 0, 25.

13. (9) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 167, 0, 24.

14. (19) Tyler Young, Chevrolet, 167, 0, 23.

15. (21) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 166, 0, 22.

16. (2) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 166, 0, 28.

17. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 165, 0, 20.

18. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 164, 0, 0.

Continued below.

19. (24) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 18.

20. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 17.

21. (23) Kevin Donahue, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 16.

22. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 162, 0, 15.

23. (8) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, engine, 160, 0, 26.

24. (27) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 13.

25. (17) Travis Miller, Chevrolet, vibration, 109, 0, 12.

26. (13) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, transmission, 84, 0, 11.

27. (28) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, brakes, 82, 0, 10.

28. (4) Noah Gragson, Toyota, clutch, 68, 0, 9.

29. (31) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, brakes, 29, 0, 8.

30. (26) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, electrical, 27, 0, 7.

31. (29) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, accident, 21, 0, 6.

32. (22) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, accident, 16, 0, 5.

___

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.478 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 34 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.622 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 46 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 1-22; K.Busch 23-42; C.Bell 43; G.Enfinger 44-57; C.Bell 58-70; K.Busch 71-82; C.Bell 83; K.Busch 84-87; B.Rhodes 88-90; K.Busch 91-93; B.Rhodes 94; K.Busch 95-125; B.Rhodes 126-128; K.Busch 129-141; B.Rhodes 142-159; K.Busch 160-167

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 7 times for 84 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 33 laps; B.Rhodes, 4 times for 21 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 13 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 1; K.Busch, 1; K.Grala, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 189; 2. C.Bell, 187; 3. M.Crafton, 145; 4. C.Briscoe, 135; 5. T.Peters, 134; 6. K.Grala, 132; 7. B.Rhodes, 129; 8. G.Enfinger, 117; 9. B.Moffitt, 107; 10. R.Smith, 106.

___

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.