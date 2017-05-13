IndyCar Grand Prix Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Qualifying results on Friday for the IndyCar race on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

1. (12) Will Power, Australia, 1:07.7044 (129.687 mph)

2. (3) Helio Castroneves, Brazil, 1:08.1169 (128.902)

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, United States, 1:08.1622 (128.816)

4. (9) Scott Dixon, New Zealand, 1:08.2454 (128.659)

5. (22) Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombia, 1:08.2478 (128.655)

6. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, France, 1:08.3973 (128.373)

7. (1) Simon Pagenaud, France, 1:08.4461 (128.282)

8. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, United States, 1:08.5735 (128.044)

9. (98) Alexander Rossi, United States, 1:08.5824 (128.027)

10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Canada, 1:08.8668 (127.498)

11. (27) Marco Andretti, United States, 1:08.9151 (127.409)

12. (10) Tony Kanaan, Brazil, 1:08.9853 (127.279)

13. (19) Ed Jones, England, 1:09.0025 (127.248)

14. (8) Max Chilton, England, 1:08.6675 (127.868)

15. (4) Conor Daly, United States, 1:09.0557 (127.150)

16. (20) Spencer Pigot, United States, 1:08.9484 (127.347)

17. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Russia, 1:09.1777 (126.925)

Continued below.

18. (14) Carlos Munoz, Colombia, 1:08.9937 (127.264)

19. (83) Charlie Kimball, United States, 1:09.1796 (126.922)

20. (15) Graham Rahal, United States, 1:09.0985 (127.071)

21. (21) JR Hildebrand, United States, 1:09.6123 (126.133)

22. (26) Takuma Sato, Japan, 1:09.3134 (126.677)