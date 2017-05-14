West Indies-Pakistan 3rd Test Scoreboard

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) " Scoreboard Friday at stumps on day 3 of the third cricket test between West Indies and Pakistan at Windsor Park:

Kraigg Brathwaite c Sarfraz Ahmed b Yasir Shah 29

Kieran Powell c Azhar Ali by Yasir Shah 31

Shimron Hetmyer c Sarfraz Ahmed b Yasir Shah 17

Shai Hope c Misbah-ul-Haq b Azhar Ali 29

Roston Chase retired hurt 60

Vishaul Singh lbw b Mohammad Abbas 8

Shane Dowrich not out 20

Jason Holder not out 11

Extras: (4b, 2lb, 4w, 3nb) 13

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 218

Overs: 100.

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-69, 3-97, 4-152, 4-183 (Chase retired hurt),

To Bat: Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 23-11-24-0, Mohammad Abbas 21-6-43-1, Yasir Shah 33-4-108-3, Hasan Ali 17-4-22-0, Azhar Ali 6-1-15-1.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.