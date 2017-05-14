Supergiant's IPL playoff place delayed by loss to Daredevils

NEW DELHI (AP) " Rising Pune Supergiant failed to clinch an Indian Premier League playoff spot when it lost to Delhi Daredevils by seven runs on Friday.

Supergiant, lying third overall, has one last shot at confirming a playoffs berth when it hosts playoffs contender Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Delhi, not in the playoffs running, made 168-8 and somehow defended it.

Supergiant needed 25 off the last over bowled by seamer Pat Cummins, and Manoj Tiwary smashed two sixes off the first two deliveries. But Cummins conceded just five off the next three balls and Tiwary was dismissed off the last delivery for 60 off 45 balls.

Supergiant finished at 161-7.

Karun Nair's 64 and Rishabh Pant's quickfire 36 fueled Delhi after captain Zaheer Khan won the toss and opted to bat first. They aimed for 170 but Supergiant seamer Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes took two wickets each.

Nair struck nine fours before he fell in the penultimate over to Stokes.

Supergiant's chase was revived by Tiwary and Stokes, with 33, until Mohammad Shami struck two vital blows and ran out Mahendra Singh Dhoni off a direct throw.

Stokes missed Shami's low full toss and holed out to Corey Anderson, and Dhoni was caught by surprise when Shami struck his wickets from short fine leg to the non-striker's end.

Shami trapped Dan Christian in the 19th over, and Cummins kept his composure in the last over and survived Tiwary's late onslaught.