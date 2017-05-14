4:46am Sun 14 May
Will Power posts fastest practice lap for IndyCar Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) " Australia's Will Power posted the fastest lap in Friday's practice for the IndyCar Grand Prix.

The Team Penske driver completed the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in 1 minute, 7.7684 seconds. He was followed by teammates Josef Newgarden at 1:08.0632 and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya at 1:08.1897.

Defending 500 champ Alexander Rossi was the only Honda driver in the top five. He came in fourth at 1:08.2290. Rossi drives for Andretti Autosport.

The session ended after Colombian Carlos Munoz's car spun into the grass. But Munoz did not hit the wall or damage the car, a relief for his team owner, A.J. Foyt.

Qualifying for Saturday's race will be held later Friday afternoon.

More AP racing: http://racing.ap.org

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

