Frenchman Jean Todt to seek a third term as FIA president

PARIS (AP) " Jean Todt will stand for a third term as president of motor sport's governing body this year.
Todt took up the position in 2009 when he replaced the outgoing Max Mosley and was re-elected on a four-year term in December 2013.
The election will take place in Paris in December.
The 71-year-old Frenchman says "I have decided to seek a renewed mandate as president of the FIA" adding that "over coming months, my team and I will lay out our detailed program."
Todt previously had a successful spell in Formula One as Ferrari general manager until 2007, helping the Italian manufacturer win six drivers' and eight constructors' titles and more than 100 grands prix.
