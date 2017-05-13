Mohit has last laugh as Kings XI beat Mumbai by 7 runs

MUMBAI, India (AP) " Mohit Sharma bowled three terrible overs and four brilliant balls at the death as Kings XI Punjab kept its hopes alive of reaching the Indian Premier League playoffs with a seven-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Mohit conceded just one run off the last four deliveries of the match to suddenly restrain Kieron Pollard, who smashed a 24-ball 50 not out, including five sixes.

Lendl Simmons top-scored for Mumbai with 59 off 32 before Martin Guptill pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch on the boundary line, leaping backwards to dismiss the opener off Glenn Maxwell.

Mumbai finished on 223-6 but it wasn't enough, thanks to Mohit (2-57). The right-arm medium fast bowler conceded 49 runs in his first three overs " 16 in No. 6, 17 in No. 9 and 16 in No. 18 " but held his nerve right at the end. That was despite being hit by Pollard for a six off the second ball, leaving nine runs needed for victory.

Earlier, Kings XI was put into bat and scored 230-3 with Wriddhiman Saha 93 not out off 55 balls and Maxwell out for 47.

The teams' aggregate runs scored " a total of 453 " was the second highest in IPL history.

Mumbai stayed top, with Kings XI fifth.