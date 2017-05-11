1:32pm Fri 12 May
West Indies-Pakistan 3rd Test Scoreboard

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) " Scoreboard Wednesday at stumps on day 1 of the third cricket test between West Indies and Pakistan at Windsor Park:

Azhar Ali not out 85

Shan Masood c Holder b Chase 9

Babar Azam c Powell b Joseph 55

Younis Khan not out 10

Extras: (lb, 4lb, 2w, 3nb) 10

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 169

Overs: 69.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-139.

To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 19-6-32-0 (1w, 3nb), Alzarri Joseph 14-4-39-1, Roston Chase 10-3-27-1, Jason Holder 14-4-30-0 (1w), Devendra Bishoo 12-0-36-0.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.

