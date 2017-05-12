Tom Latham, Seth Rance lead Black Caps to warm-up win

New Zealand kicked off their short visit to Ireland with an easy 85-run win over the Irish Wolves in a 25-over warmup game in Dublin today.

Having made 234 for six, New Zealand then restricted the Wolves to 149 for nine.

Captain Tom Latham top scored with 52 retired, with other notable contributions coming from fellow opener Luke Ronchi, who hit 41 off 21 balls, Neil Broom (45 off 30 balls), George Worker, who finished 37 not out from only 15 balls, and Coliin Munro got 23 off 18.

Central Districts seamer Seth Rance produced the standout bowling display, taking four for 13 off four overs.

Wellington seamer Hamish Bennett and Northern Districts' allrounder Scott Kuggeleijn took two wickets apiece.

New Zealand start their tri-series against the hosts and Bangladesh against the Irish at Malahide late on Sunday night.

"It's not a bad way to start the tour," new Black Caps player Rance said.

"It was a pretty proud moment, cool to pull on the black gear, bowl some overs and have a nice win.

"I'm pretty pleased with how it came out and hope to build on that in the next few days."

Rance warmed up for his first New Zealand trip with some time playing in the north Lancashire League.

"I came over about two weeks ago and had three games in similar conditions to what we have here," he said.

"I've got that match fitness under my belt and hopefully I can carry on that momentum.

"It's been awesome to bounce ideas off different players, even if we do play against them domestically, to be able to sit and talk cricket is pretty special."

He wants to work hard in the coming days and aim to put his hand up for selection in the tri-series.

- NZ Herald