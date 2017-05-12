What a ripper! Martin Guptill takes stunning one-handed catch

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Martin Guptill has provided one of the highlights of the Indian Premier League season.

The Black Caps opener, playing for the Kings XI Punjab, helped dismiss Mumbai Indians batsman Lendl Simmons with a one-handed catch in the deep.

Fielding near the boundary, Guptill jumped high to deny the West Indian his fifth six of the game. Guptill took two other catches as the Kings XI Punjab won by seven runs.

Earlier Guptill scored 36 from 18 balls while fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha scored 93 from 55 balls as Kings XI Punjab made 230 for three.

The Mumbai Indians could only reach 223 for six but dealt to Black Caps bowler Matt Henry who went for 40 runs from his two overs.

- NZ Herald