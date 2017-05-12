Pakistan reaches 70-1 at lunch in 3rd test in West Indies

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) " Pakistan reached a solid 70-1 at lunch on the opening day of the decisive third test against West Indies on Wednesday.
With the three-match series level at 1-1, the hosts won the toss and elected to field - a decision that soon looked to have paid off when Shan Masood was caught by Jason Holder at second slip off a Roston Chase delivery for nine.
But with Pakistan left on 19-1 in the 13th over, fellow opener Azhar Ali and Babar Azam steadied the tourists' nerves.
Ali was on 36 after hitting a couple of sixes and two fours, with Azam on 24 after two boundaries, at the interval.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings