Cricket: NZ take on Ireland side chasing full status

New Zealand v Ireland doesn't quite sound like a full one-day international but next week it most certainly will be, as the two engage in a tri-series with Bangladesh in the Emerald Isle.

With the Irish now fully engaged in top flight cricket, and aiming to play their first official test next year, the series starting on Sunday night matters to the hosts.

They are hoping for confirmation, along with Afghanistan, of test status at the International Cricket Council's annual meeting next month.

It should also matter to New Zealand, considering a defeat in either of their two matches against Ireland could cost them their fourth spot in the ICC ODI rankings, depending on the outcome of their two matches against Bangladesh.

The New Zealand squad has an A look about it, with several prominent players still making their way to Ireland from the Indian Premier League.

They'll start their pre-Champions Trophy tournament activities late tonight, in a T20 game against an Irish XI, before a double round of games against the other two countries.

To no surprise, the players have found the hospitality good, and it also presents a decent chance to get some cricket under their belts.

"We knew conditions would be a bit slow and nibbly, but a couple of trainings have helped us prepare for the game [today]," said aggressive batsman Colin Munro. "I just think it's a chance to get some time on your feet. The bowlers are trying to execute a few plans, and we're not looking too far ahead.

"Obviously it would be nice to win the [opening] game but a bit of time in the middle and accumulating through the middle of the innings is key for me."

Auckland left-hander Munro had a mixed season, cracking a thunderous maiden T20 century against Bangladesh in Mt Maunganui, but losing his place after a poor first ball slog in a T20 against South Africa.

He copped disciplinary punishment over an incident in a Plunket Shield game, having clouted a double of 146 and 102 against Central Districts from a combined 212 balls, and only two players scored more runs than his 685 at 85.62.

Munro is not in the Champions Trophy squad but is expected to be in a group of players who will stay in England on standby.

He admitted his focus had been on getting to know his role better.

"To be honest, I didn't do that in the home summer, so it's nice to do it if I can get a couple of chances in the next few games."

The New Zealand squad has new faces, and a fresh feel to it.

"It's great," Munro said of the new look. "I remember what is was like coming in and being a bit standoffish but these boys know each other, we've played a lot of domestic cricket against each other and it brings a lot of youth and experience."

