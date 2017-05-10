Sunrisers stay alive for IPL playoffs, beat Mumbai Indians

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad moved closer to the Indian Premier League playoffs after defeating leaders Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday.

Sunrisers cruised to 140-3 with 10 balls to spare after Mumbai Indians were restricted to 138-7 on a slow pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

"Everything went to plan," Sunrisers captain David Warner said. "Credit to the bowlers, they gave us a small total to chase."

Sunrisers were tentatively hanging on to the fourth and last playoff place with only one round-robin match left, on Saturday against the eliminated Gujarat Lions. Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, and have still two matches left.

"It's an eye-opener for us on what to do when we bat first," said Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, who won the toss. "We could be put into bat, it won't always be in our favor, so we have a lot of learning from this loss."

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, 62 not out, and Moises Henriques, 44, combined in a 91-run stand in 11 overs after Warner fell lbw to Mitchell McClenaghan's full-pitched delivery in the second over.

Dhawan hit four boundaries and two sixes in his third half-century of the tournament, and Henriques smashed six boundaries before he got a leading edge off Jasprit Bumrah's leg-cutter.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were tied down by the spin duo of Mohammad Nabi (1-13) and Rashid Khan (1-22).

Rohit, 67 off 45 balls, scored the bulk of the runs and featured in a 60-run stand with Hardik Pandya, 15, in an otherwise sluggish batting display.

Rashid broke the stand when Pandya top-edge a sweep to the covers, as the legspinner continued his impressive run in his first appearance in the IPL.

Offspinner Nabi, playing only his second IPL game, bowled three tidy overs with the new ball in the batting powerplay and clean bowled Lendl Simmons in his first over.

Seamer Siddarth Kaul (3-24), who took the wickets of Parthiv Patel and Nitish Rana in his first two overs, removed Rohit in his return spell when the skipper dragged a short-pitched delivery on to his stumps.