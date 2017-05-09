Loose tire flattens Earnhardt's shot at Talladega triumph

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) " A loose wheel stopped Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s pursuit of another Talladega triumph.

NASCAR's most popular driver ran in the back of the pack much of the way Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway after an impressive qualifying effort " he started second " gave fans hope he was poised to salvage a disappointing year.

Earnhardt, who's on his farewell tour after saying this will be his final season, made a late surge but had his victory chances end when he was forced to pit with 14 laps remaining. He wound up finishing 22nd.

Bringing the car in to pit was a hard decision to make but clearly the right one, as it turned out, since only one of the five lug nuts was securing the tire.

"It was very disappointing," Earnhardt said. "The wheel was coming off. I felt something on the caution and thought I had a flat tire. (Jamie) McMurray said the tires were fine, but something just wasn't right. I'm glad I got out there when I did because it only had one lug on it. It was going to come off in the race, and we wouldn't have made it to the end. That would have been pretty catastrophic."

Earnhardt started %href_on(file: