Watch: Corey Anderson's 'jaw-dropping' catch

Black Caps all-rounder Corey Anderson has taken a one-handed catch in Indian Premier League action overnight which was described as 'jaw-dropping'.

Anderson, playing for the Delhi Daredevils, helped dismiss Gujarat Lions batsman Dinesh Karthik in this morning's match by plucking a one-handed catch at mid-off.

Anderson, who made 18 not out, then hit the winning runs as the Daredevils chased down the target of 209 for an impressive seven-wicket victory over Brendon McCullum's Gujarat side.

McCullum failed with the bat for the fourth time in five innings, making just 1 at the top of the order.

- NZ Herald

