West Indies-Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday at stumps on the third day of the second cricket test between West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval:
Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Bishoo 105
Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Bishoo 70
Babar Azam c & b Gabriel 0
Younis Khan c Gabriel b Bishoo 0
Misbah-ul-Haq c Hope b Holder 99
Asad Shafiq lbw b Holder 15
Sarfraz Ahmed c Powell b Gabriel 9
Shadab Khan c Chase b Gabriel 16
Mohammad Amir c Hope b Holder 10
Yasir Shah c Dowrich b Gabriel 24
Mohammad Abbas not out 1
Extras: (16b, 16lb, 12nb) 44
TOTAL: (all out) 393
Overs: 140.
Fall of wickets: 1-155, 2-156, 3-161, 4-259, 5-316, 6-325, 7-329, 8-354, 9-384, 10-393.
Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 32-6-81-4 (9nb), Alzarri Joseph 19-5-48-0, Roston Chase 19-2-74-0 (1nb), Jason Holder 29-11-42-3 (2nb), Devendra Bishoo 41-11-116-3.
Kraigg Brathwaite not out 8
Kieran Powell c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Abbas 6
Shimron Hetmyer not out 22
Extras: (4b) 4
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 40
Overs: 14.
Fall of wickets: 1-8
To bat: Shai Hope, Vishaul Singh, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 4-2-7-0, Mohammad Abbas 5-1-14-1, Yasir Shah 3-1-6-0, Shadab Khan 2-0-9-0.
Toss: West Indies.
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.
