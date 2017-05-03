West Indies-Pakistan 2nd Test Scoreboard

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday at stumps on the third day of the second cricket test between West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval:

Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Bishoo 105

Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Bishoo 70

Babar Azam c & b Gabriel 0

Younis Khan c Gabriel b Bishoo 0

Misbah-ul-Haq c Hope b Holder 99

Asad Shafiq lbw b Holder 15

Sarfraz Ahmed c Powell b Gabriel 9

Shadab Khan c Chase b Gabriel 16

Mohammad Amir c Hope b Holder 10

Yasir Shah c Dowrich b Gabriel 24

Mohammad Abbas not out 1

Extras: (16b, 16lb, 12nb) 44

TOTAL: (all out) 393

Overs: 140.

Fall of wickets: 1-155, 2-156, 3-161, 4-259, 5-316, 6-325, 7-329, 8-354, 9-384, 10-393.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 32-6-81-4 (9nb), Alzarri Joseph 19-5-48-0, Roston Chase 19-2-74-0 (1nb), Jason Holder 29-11-42-3 (2nb), Devendra Bishoo 41-11-116-3.

Kraigg Brathwaite not out 8

Kieran Powell c Sarfraz Ahmed b Mohammad Abbas 6

Shimron Hetmyer not out 22

Extras: (4b) 4

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 40

Overs: 14.

Fall of wickets: 1-8

To bat: Shai Hope, Vishaul Singh, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 4-2-7-0, Mohammad Abbas 5-1-14-1, Yasir Shah 3-1-6-0, Shadab Khan 2-0-9-0.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.