Pakistan reaches 226-3 at lunch in 2nd West Indies test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) " Pakistan reached 226-3 at lunch on the third day of the second test against West Indies on Tuesday, trailing by 86 runs in its first innings after a slow morning session.

In their 26 overs, the tourists added only 54 runs without losing a wicket in reply to the West Indies total of 312.

Azhar Ali, six runs short of a century, and Misbah-ul-Haq (40) were at the crease.

Alzarri Joseph, with figures of 0-36 from his 17 overs, and Shannon Gabriel, with 1-69 from his 26, were keeping the Pakistan batsmen at bay, but were unable to tempt them into a rash shot.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

