Pakistan 106-0 at tea after dismissing West Indies for 312

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) " Pakistan bowled out the West Indies for 312 and was 106 without loss in reply at tea on the second day of the second test on Monday.

Azhar Ali was undefeated on 54 and Ahmed Shehzad 40 not out. The pair scored 70 runs in 25 overs in the afternoon session to put Pakistan 206 runs behind West Indies.

Shehzad was saved " twice " by no-balls after lunch. First, the opener called for a review after being out leg before wicket in the 24th over but Shannon Gabriel overstepped. Shortly before tea, Shehzad was stumped after carelessly straying from his crease but it was another no-ball, this time by Roston Chase.

Earlier, Pakistan dismissed West Indies captain Jason Holder in the first over of the day, century-maker Chase in the second over, and conceded only 26 runs to the home side, which resumed from 286-6 overnight.

In his first stroke of luck, Shehzad was dropped on 3 by Vishaul Singh at mid on off Gabriel.

Holder was the first wicket to fall off the third ball of the day, without adding to his overnight total of 58, and bringing his and Chase's seventh-wicket rescue partnership to an end at 132 runs.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas caught Holder in two minds, and he edged behind.

Chase went in the next over, also without adding to his overnight score of 131. He edged fast bowler Mohammad Amir to the slips, where Younis Khan took his third catch of the innings.

Eight down and the tail exposed, the West Indies didn't last much longer.

Abbas finished with 4-56 in 23 overs, Amir took 3-65, and Yasir Shah got his second wicket.

Pakistan, winner of the first test of the three- test series, is chasing its first test series victory in the Caribbean.