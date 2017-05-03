Vettel takes pole position for Russian Grand Prix

SOCHI, Russia (AP) " Sebastian Vettel stormed to pole position for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, ending a run of 18 poles for Mercedes.

Vettel, the Formula One leader, shaved 0.059 seconds off his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen's leading time and denied the Finn his first pole for nine years.

Vettel shouted for joy when he found out he had taken pole, and thanked his team profusely in Italian.

The Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton qualified third and fourth respectively after failing to dislodge Vettel with their last-lap efforts.

Mercedes has won all three races in Sochi since the Russian GP joined the calendar in 2014, with Hamilton taking two of them.

Jolyon Palmer endured a miserable day, qualifying 16th after he lost control on a curb and crashed into the barrier. That was scant reward for his Renault mechanics, who earlier rushed to change the engine on Palmer's car when the previous power unit failed in the third practice.