Cricket: Martin Guptill back, but Kane Williamson wins in IPL

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has struck an unbeaten half century in the Indian Premier League, while Martin Guptill marked his first IPL game this season, with a 23-run opening stand, his first game since recovering from injury.

Williamson helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 26-run win over the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, with 54 runs off 27 balls.

Other Half centuries from David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation for the win.

Skipper Warner was dropped on 25 by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and went on to hit 51 off 27 balls as his side chalked up an imposing 3-207.

After being sent in to bat, Dhawan and Warner laid a brisk stand of 107 runs in 10 overs before the Australian opener was bowled by international teammate and Kings captain Glenn Maxwell.

Dhawan smashed nine fours and a six before he holed out in the deep after scoring 77 off 48 balls.

Williamson's 54 off 27 balls, pushed on the scoring rate and the New Zealand star hit medium-pacer Ishant Sharma for 20 runs in the 19th over, and reached his half-century in the last over.

In pursuit, Guptill opened the batting for the Kings XI and looked in good form, striking four fours and a six before being caught for 23 off just 11 balls - a strike-rate of 209.

After Guptill's dismissal, Australian Shaun Marsh led Kings XI's reply with an impressive 84 off 50 balls, hitting 14 fours and a six before he fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 16th over as the home team came up short at 181-9. Sunrisers Hyderabad took the win by 26 runs.

- NZ Herald