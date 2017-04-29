3:44am Sat 29 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Raikkonen fastest in 1st practice for Russian Grand Prix

SOCHI, Russia (AP) " Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen set the fastest time in the first practice for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday, narrowly beating the two Mercedes cars.

Raikkonen's time of 1 minute, 36.074 seconds was 0.045 seconds faster than Valtteri Bottas. Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest at 1:36.681, ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was fifth for Ferrari after spinning late in the session.

Renault test driver Sergei Sirotkin was given a rare run in the first practice session, but the car broke down before he could set a time.

The session was briefly red-flagged when the engine cover flew off Esteban Ocon's Force India car on a high-speed section.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 29 Apr 2017 03:44:21 Processing Time: 1133ms