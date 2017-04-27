F1 drivers split on new 'shield' protection

SOCHI, Russia (AP) " Formula One drivers are split over plans to test a new "shield" device to protect against flying debris.

The FIA will trial the transparent screen in the coming months ahead of a potential introduction in 2018, as it pushes for greater head protection for drivers.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says the shield "would be a good step" so long as it doesn't affect drivers' visibility, while Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo says "first impressions seemed OK."

However, Haas driver Romain Grosjean says he's "not a huge fan of the shield," and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat argues against changing the look of the cars.

Earlier concepts included a metal frame known as the "halo," which was designed to stop a flying wheel hitting a driver's head but was criticized by some drivers on aesthetic grounds.