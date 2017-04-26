Black Caps cricketer Doug Bracewell has pleaded guilty to drink driving

Black Caps cricketer Doug Bracewell says he "stuffed up" after admitting to drink driving at more than three times the legal limit.

The 26-year-old player was facing two charges in the Hastings District Court, including drink-driving and careless driving, after he was pulled over on March 18.

The careless driving charge was withdrawn at today's appearance.

Interim name suppression, granted after his first appearance four weeks ago, was also lifted.

Bracewell was pulled over on Clifton Rd, Haumoana, near where he lives, and found to have a breath-alcohol limit of 783mcg. The legal limit is 250.

After today's appearance, Bracewell said through his lawyer he had made an "extremely bad call" to drive from a function after a personal and urgent issue arose at home.

He said he should have made a better call as to how to get home.

The cricketer accepted he must be held accountable for his error of judgment.

Bracewell will be sentenced next month.

The maximum penalty for the charge is two years in prison, or a $6000 fine.

- NZ Herald