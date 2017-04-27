The worst delivery of all time?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur has produced what was described as 'one of the worst balls ever seen' during his side's IPL defeat this morning.

The Rising Pune Supergiants bowler sent a delivery so wide down leg side to Kolkata Knight Rider Robin Uthappa that it very nearly missed the pitch completely before rolling away for four wides.

"Potentially one of the worst balls you'll see ever in the IPL," one commentator said of the delivery.

"I don't even know if it slipped," Kiwi commentator Simon Doull added. "I'm looking for excuses...he's looking at the hand but I'm not sure."

Pune's performance almost matched the wide with the Knight Riders handing them a seven wicket thrashing, chasing down the 183-run target with 11 balls to spare.

Thakur finished with 0-31 from 3.1 overs.

- NZ Herald