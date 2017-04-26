Heavy rains wash out IPL match

BANGALORE, India (AP) " Heavy rains washed out the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Both teams shared one point each after match officials decided to abandon the game at 11 p.m. local time, with rain continuing to fall.

Sunrisers are third with nine points from eight matches while Royal Challengers, which lost last year's final against Hyderabad, are in sixth position with five points after eight games.