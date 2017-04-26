6:33am Wed 26 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Heavy rains wash out IPL match

BANGALORE, India (AP) " Heavy rains washed out the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Both teams shared one point each after match officials decided to abandon the game at 11 p.m. local time, with rain continuing to fall.

Sunrisers are third with nine points from eight matches while Royal Challengers, which lost last year's final against Hyderabad, are in sixth position with five points after eight games.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 26 Apr 2017 08:33:33 Processing Time: 38ms