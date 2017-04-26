6:21am Wed 26 April
Pakistan wins 1st test by 7 wickets against West Indies

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) " Pakistan won the first test by seven wickets on Tuesday at Sabina Park to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against West Indies:

___

Scores: Pakistan 407 (Misbah-ul-Haq 99 not out, Babar Azam 72, Younis Khan 58, Sarfraz Ahmed 54; Alzarri Joseph 3-71, Shannon Gabriel 3-92) and 36-3 (Misbah-ul-Haq 12 not out) def. West Indies 286 (Roston Chase 63, Jason Holder 57 not out, Shane Dowrich 56; Mohammad Amir 6-44) and 152 (Kieran Powell 49; Yasir Shah 6-63) by seven wickets.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

