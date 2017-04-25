NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Food City 500 Results

1. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 0 rating, 54 points.

2. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500, 0, 35.

3. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 0, 41.

4. (22) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 500, 0, 33.

5. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 0, 48.

6. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500, 0, 45.

7. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 0, 35.

8. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500, 0, 48.

9. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 500, 0, 29.

10. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 0, 33.

11. (12) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 500, 0, 28.

12. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 500, 0, 35.

13. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 0, 24.

14. (13) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 500, 0, 23.

15. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 0, 22.

16. (26) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 499, 0, 21.

17. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 499, 0, 33.

18. (23) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 498, 0, 19.

19. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 498, 0, 18.

20. (17) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 498, 0, 17.

21. (31) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 498, 0, 16.

22. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 497, 0, 15.

23. (33) David Ragan, Ford, 497, 0, 14.

24. (35) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 497, 0, 13.

25. (15) Kurt Busch, Ford, 494, 0, 12.

26. (28) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 494, 0, 11.

27. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 491, 0, 10.

28. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 490, 0, 9.

29. (36) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 487, 0, 8.

30. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 482, 0, 9.

31. (39) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 465, 0, 6.

32. (30) Landon Cassill, Ford, 458, 0, 5.

33. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 452, 0, 4.

34. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 433, 0, 3.

35. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 383, 0, 3.

36. (29) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 320, 0, 1.

37. (38) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, suspension, 234, 0, 0.

38. (20) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 218, 0, 1.

39. (27) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, accident, 53, 0, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 86.685 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 4 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.199 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 76 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 1-202; M.Truex 203-211; J.Logano 212; M.Truex 213-254; J.Logano 255; L.Cassill 256-260; M.Truex 261-325; J.Logano 326-393; J.Johnson 394-421; J.Logano 422; D.Hamlin 423-432; J.Johnson 433-464; J.Logano 465; K.Harvick 466-479; J.Johnson 480-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 1 time for 201 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 113 laps; J.Johnson, 3 times for 78 laps; J.Logano, 5 times for 67 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 13 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 9 laps; L.Cassill, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: J.Johnson, 2; B.Keselowski, 2; Ku.Busch, 1; K.Larson, 1; R.Newman, 1; M.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 360; 2. C.Elliott, 333; 3. M.Truex, 323; 4. J.Logano, 291; 5. B.Keselowski, 277; 6. J.Johnson, 244; 7. J.McMurray, 244; 8. C.Bowyer, 239; 9. K.Harvick, 239; 10. R.Blaney, 228; 11. Ky.Busch, 214; 12. T.Bayne, 192; 13. E.Jones, 192; 14. R.Newman, 186; 15. D.Hamlin, 184; 16. R.Stenhouse, 168.

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.