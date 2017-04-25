Pune records thrilling three-run win against Mumbai in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) " Rising Pune Supergiant halted Mumbai Indians' six-match winning streak with a thrilling three-run victory in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma hit 58 off 39 balls, but his effort went fruitless as the home team finished at 157-8 after Pune scored 160-6.

Pune's Jaydev Unadkat conceded two sixes in the last over, but Mumbai also lost three wickets with 17 runs required off the last six balls.

Unadkat had Hardhik Pandya caught in the deep off the first ball, managed to hold a skier off Sharma on the second attempt, and ran out Mitchell McClenaghan.

Ben Stokes, 2-21, brought Pune back into the match when he gave away only seven runs in the 19th over to ensure the last over was extra difficult for Mumbai.

"Stokesy in the second half was excellent and Unadkat got us over the line," Pune captain Steven Smith said. "It was not a traditional Wankhede wicket. 160 was probably around par and tonight we were able to take wickets in the middle and keep the pressure on."

Earlier, Mumbai offspinner Harbhajan Singh didn't concede a boundary in his four overs and also took a wicket to reach 200 in Twenty20s.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored with 45 and gave Pune a confident start of 76 runs off 57 balls with Ajinkya Rahane, 38.

Smith was dropped by Harbhajan on 8 at deep midwicket but the offspinner returned in the next over to clean bowl him for 17.

Manoj Tiwary hit a brisk 22 off 13 balls with four boundaries, and the 160 total appeared to be par.

Mumbai's only other loss in the tournament also came against Pune in its opener, but Sharma's team still leads the table.

"It was good to get some runs, but disappointing not to finish the match," Sharma said. "Jaydev bowled a great last over. It takes a lot of courage and he got a wicket off the first ball which is always critical."

Pune is fourth overall with four wins.