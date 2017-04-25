Pakistan leads West Indies by 36 runs on day 4 of 1st test

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) " Pakistan led the West Indies by 36 runs on the first innings with five wickets in hand at lunch on the fourth day Monday of the first test.

The visitors were 322-5. Sarfraz Ahmed scored a rapid 53, and his captain Misbah-Ul-Haq a more patient 47, in an unbeaten 86-run partnership at Sabina Park.

Pakistan lost only Asad Shafiq for 22 in the morning session, caught behind off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel, 3-73.

Pakistan resumed the day on 201-4 " 85 runs behind " and scored 121 runs in the session.

Wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed hit five fours and a six in his 62-ball knock.

Misbah's 47 has used up 128 balls, including a six off Royston Chase on the last ball of the session. Misbah is only two runs from reaching 5,000 test runs.

On Sunday, Younis Khan hit 58 to become the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 runs in test cricket. He and Misbah are retiring from test cricket after this series.

West Indies was out for 286 in its first innings with fast bowler Mohammad Amir returning career-best figures of 6-44.