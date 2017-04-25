Former test player Tsotsobe charged with attempted fixing

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Former test bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been charged with conspiring to fix matches, the latest South African player caught up in an investigation into corruption in a domestic cricket tournament.

Cricket South Africa says Tsotsobe faces a series of charges under its anti-corruption code, including conspiring to fix games, seeking bribes, failing to disclose an improper payment and failing to report an approach by match-fixers.

Tsotsobe is the seventh South African player implicated in the investigation into attempted fixing in a domestic Twenty20 tournament in 2015.

Former South African test players Alviro Petersen and Thami Tsolekile have already been banned for two and 12 years respectively. Former limited-overs international Gulam Bodi was banned for 20 years after being identified as the go-between who approached players on behalf of the fixers.