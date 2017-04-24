Cricket: Neil Wagner tackles batsmen in County cricket

Kiwi bowler Neil Wagner was involved in a wacky moment of good sportsmanship during an English County cricket match yesterday.

Wagner, bowling for Essex in their match against Middlesex, chased a ball towards mid-off as John Simpson and Stevie Eskinazi attempted a quick single and ended up bowling over Simpson on his route.

It resulted in a run-out, but Essex withdrew their appeal after evaluating the situation.

SPIRIT OF CRICKET:

Wonderful sportsmanship as @JohnSimpson_88 is floored by Wagner, @seskinazi is stranded & @EssexCricket withdraw appeal pic.twitter.com/p23A9dlLJS — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) April 22, 2017

Middlesex are in control of the four day match on day three at Lord's.

Essex will start the final day on 19-0, chasing 452 to win.

Wagner signed with Essex for the first half of the 2017 County Championship season and One-Day Cup.

The 30-year-old has played 27 Tests for the Black Caps and had a spell with Lancashire this summer.

- NZ Herald