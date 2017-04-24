5:56pm Mon 24 April
Cricket: Neil Wagner tackles batsmen in County cricket

Kiwi bowler Neil Wagner was involved in a wacky moment of good sportsmanship during an English County cricket match yesterday. Photo / Twitter.
Kiwi bowler Neil Wagner was involved in a wacky moment of good sportsmanship during an English County cricket match yesterday.

Wagner, bowling for Essex in their match against Middlesex, chased a ball towards mid-off as John Simpson and Stevie Eskinazi attempted a quick single and ended up bowling over Simpson on his route.

It resulted in a run-out, but Essex withdrew their appeal after evaluating the situation.


Middlesex are in control of the four day match on day three at Lord's.

Essex will start the final day on 19-0, chasing 452 to win.

Wagner signed with Essex for the first half of the 2017 County Championship season and One-Day Cup.

The 30-year-old has played 27 Tests for the Black Caps and had a spell with Lancashire this summer.

- NZ Herald

