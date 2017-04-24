Worst batting performance 'of all time' in IPL

It just doesn't seem possible.

A cricket team boasting the talents of superstars Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers has collapsed for just 49 runs to set an embarrassing new record in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore were wiped out for the lowest total in IPL history when Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile helped the Kolkata Knight Riders to inflict the most shocking capitulation ever seen in the world's richest cricket competition.

The numbers are staggering.

Chasing a low total of 132 to win, Bangalore was dismissed in just 58 deliveries with the last six wickets falling in the space of just 21 balls.

Not one Bangalore batsman reached double figures.

No. 5 batsman Kedhar Jadhav top scored with nine.

Kohli fell for a golden duck on the third ball of Bangalore's innings and it sparked a slaughter.

Gayle managed seven and de Villiers managed eight.

The IPL had never seen a scorecard this pathetic - until now.

The Rajasthan Royals previously held the record of the lowest total in the IPL when they scored 58 against Bangalore in 2009.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Black Caps welcome back Mitch McClenaghan and Adam Milne Cricket: Mitch McClenaghan leading way for table-topping Mumbai Cricket: Think Champions Trophy - think IPL players

The incredible failure of Kohli's men stunned cricket commentators around the globe.

Kohli's own reaction to his team's performance was even worse.

The captain admitted it was the worst batting ever seen in the IPL.

"Probably our worst batting performance, if not the worst of all time in IPL," he said.

"Very hurtful for me to stand here and talk. I thought we could capitalise and chase the score down. I can't really say anything now, because it was that bad.

"As professional cricketers, we are expected to do much better. Our performance was unacceptable. Disgraceful batting, reckless from us, one of the worst collapses ever."

While appearing to accept blame for the failure, Kohli also hinted at a possible excuse for why his team capitulated.

"The sightscreen is very small here, and one guy just got up when the bowler was loading up - that was right behind the bowler's arm," he said.

"But that was just the first wicket, there were nine others in the hut. It was a shocking batting performance. We just didn't turn up in the second innings at all."

Coulter-Nile was named man of the match for helping his team to a stunning 82-run win at Eden Gardens.

Bowled out for 137 in 19.3 overs - with Sunil Narine top scoring with 34, the hosts looked well short of a competitive score against a side with one of the most powerful top orders in world cricket.

However, Coulter-Nile took 3-21, sparking the record collapse by dismissing Kohli.

Coulter-Nile then reduced RCB to 3-12 when AB De Villiers edged behind to Robin Uthappa for six and claimed his third victim when Kedhar Jadhav (nine) holed out to Chris Woakes at third man.

The same duo combined again to snare Chris Gayle (seven) with Coulter-Nile taking the catch from a Woakes delivery and Stuart Binny followed three balls later to hand the English quick a his second wicket and leave RCB reeling at 6-40.

Colin de Grandhomme then trapped Pawan Negi lbw for two before he and Woakes mopped up the tail to finish with three wickets apiece.

"I guess you have to come out steaming when you're just defending 130 odd," Coulter-Nile said.

"I just had a feeling we were going to do tonight. I haven't been bowling too much, I was so pumped up, I wasn't thinking too much about the no-balls.

"I thought if I can try to push the batsmen back and then pitch it up and swing, I could get wickets.

"We've got some world class spinners who didn't even get a ball today. The pitch suited us."

- with AAP

- news.com.au