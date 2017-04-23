West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Scoreboard

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) " Scoreboard Sunday at the end of the third day of the first test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park:
Kraigg Brathwaite c Khan b Abbas 0
Kieran Powell c Khan b Amir 33
Shimron Hetmyer b Amir 11
Shai Hope b Amir 2
Vishaul Singh c Ali b Riaz 9
Roston Chase c Riaz b Shah 63
Shane Dowrich b Shah 56
Jason Holder not out 57
Devendra Bishoo c Ahmed b Amir 28
Alzarri Joseph b Amir 0
Shannon Gabriel b Amir 5
Extras: (4b, 18 lb) 22
TOTAL: (all out) 286
Overs: 95.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-24, 3-32, 4-53, 5-71, 6-189, 7-189, 8-264, 9-274, 10-286
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 26-11-44-6, Mohammad Abbas 22-4-63-1, Wahab Riaz 23-6-66-1, Yasir Shah 24-5-91-2.
Azhar Ali c Dowrich b Joseph 15
Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Holder 31
Babar Azam b Gabriel 72
Younis Khan c Brathwaite b Gabriel 58
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 5
Asad Shafiq not out 5
Extras: (4b, 3lb, 8nb) 15
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 201
Overs: 78.2.
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-54, 3-185, 4-186.
Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 16-5-37-2 (3nb), Alzarri Joseph 16.2-5-35-1 (2nb), Jason Holder 18-3-40-1 (3nb), Devendra Bishoo 15-1-35-0, Roston Chase 6-1-25-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 7-1-22-0.
Toss: Pakistan.
Umpires: Richard Illingworth, and Richard Kettleborough, England.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.
