Knight Riders dismiss Challengers for 49 in lowest IPL total

KOLKATA, India (AP) " Kolkata Knight Riders dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore for just 49 runs on Sunday, the lowest-ever total in the Indian Premier League.

Knight Riders comfortably won by 82 runs despite being put into bat and reaching only 131 in 19.3 overs, with opener Sunil Narine hitting 34 off 17 balls. Yuzvendra Chahai took 3-16 in four overs at Eden Gardens.

Royal Challengers collapsed from the start with no player reaching double figures. Kedar Jadhav was the team's highest scorer on 9 with the innings lasting 9.4 overs.

It was the first time in the IPL that all 10 wickets in an innings had been taken by pace bowlers " Colin de Grandhomme (3-4), Chris Woakes (3-6), Nathan Coulter-Nile (3-21) and Umesh Yadav (1-15).

Knight Riders are second in the league with 10 points, two points behind leaders Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers are bottom.

In Sunday's other game, Kings XI Punjab kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-run victory against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

Kings XI were put into bat and reached 188-7. Hashim Amla smashed 65 off 40 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Lions were restricted to 162-7, with Dinesh Karthik 58 not out off 44 balls.