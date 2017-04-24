Younis reaches 9,999 test runs, Pakistan 125-2 at tea vs WI

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) " Younis Khan was just one run away from becoming the first Pakistan batsman to reach 10,000 test runs as the visitors went to tea on 125-2 on the third day of the first test against the West Indies on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Younis, playing in his 116th test match, was unbeaten on 22 off 82 balls.

Pakistan trails by 161 runs in the first innings after earlier dismissing West Indies for 286.

Babar Azam survived two chances and was on 47 off 141 balls with five fours and a six as Pakistan denied West Indies success in the second session.

Captain Jason Holder could have got the wicket of Azam on both occasions, but first he chose not to review an lbw decision when the batsman was on 2. Azam got his second opportunity immediately after lunch when Holder couldn't hold a low one-handed return catch.

Younis was circumspect with 10,000 runs on his mind as he took 47 minutes before scoring his first run off his 19th delivery.

But both batsmen grew in confidence and stretched their third wicket stand to 71 runs after West Indies removed both openers in the morning session and Pakistan struggled at 54-2.

Holder had Ahmed Shehzad (31) leg before wicket off a sharp incoming delivery while Azhar Ali (15) chased Alzarri Joseph's wayward ball and was smartly caught by diving wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

Earlier, Mohammad Amir returned with career-best figures of 6-44 after a wet outfield " due to overnight rain " delayed the start of third day's play by an hour at the Sabina Park.

Resuming on the overnight 278-9, West Indies added another eight runs before left-armer Amir clean bowled last man Shannon Gabriel with another impeccable inswinger while bowling round the wicket.

Holder remained unbeaten on 57 off 75 balls that included seven fours and two sixes as the West Indies recovered from 71-5 on the first day to post a reasonable first-innings total.

Amir's previous best figures of 6-84 in a test innings came against England at Lord's in 2010. It was the same test match during which Amir was found guilty of bowling deliberate no-balls and was banned for five years for spot-fixing.