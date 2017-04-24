Pressure on Daniel Vettori as IPL side slump to lowest ever score

Pressure looms for Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Daniel Vettori in the Indian Premier League.

His side was dismissed for 49 in 9.4 overs, the lowest score in the tournament's history, to lose by 82 runs to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The total came despite having Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the line-up - no batsman made double figures.

New Zealand allrounder Colin de Grandhomme contributed to the dismantling, taking three wickets for four runs from 1.4 overs.

RCB are bottom of the IPL table on four points, below Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions on run rate.

- Radio Sport