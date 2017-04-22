Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Lineup

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (AP) " Qualifying results Saturday for the Alabama GP on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park:
1. (12) Will Power, Australia, 01:06.9614 (123.653)
2. (3) Helio Castroneves, Brazil, 01:07.1429 (123.319)
3. (1) Simon Pagenaud, France, 01:07.3817 (122.882)
4. (9) Scott Dixon, New Zealand, 01:07.5817 (122.518)
5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, United States, 01:07.6851 (122.331)
6. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Canada, 01:07.8710 (121.996)
7. (2) Josef Newgarden, United States, 01:07.5941 (122.496)
8. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Russia, 01:07.9467 (121.860)
9. (8) Max Chilton, England, 01:07.9788 (121.803)
10. (10) Tony Kanaan, Brazil, 01:08.0305 (121.710)
11. (19) Ed Jones, England, 01:08.2034 (121.402)
12. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, France, 01:08.2726 (121.279)
13. (27) Marco Andretti, United States, 01:07.5405 (122.593)
14. (26) Takuma Sato, Japan, 01:07.6928 (122.317)
15. (83) Charlie Kimball, United States, 01:07.7033 (122.298)
16. (14) Carlos Munoz, Colombia, 01:07.7007 (122.303)
17. (20) Spencer Pigot, United States, 01:07.9211 (121.906)
18. (98) Alexander Rossi, United States, 01:07.7483 (122.217)
19. (21) Zach Veach, United States, 01:08.4681 (120.932)
20. (4) Conor Daly, United States, 01:08.0104 (121.746)
21. (15) Graham Rahal, United States, 01:08.0499 (121.675)
