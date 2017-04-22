NASCAR XFINITY-Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 Results

1. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 300 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 300, 0, 0.

3. (10) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 300, 0, 0.

4. (17) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 35.

5. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 44.

6. (6) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 0.

7. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 0.

8. (13) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 29.

9. (16) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 34.

10. (28) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 27.

11. (30) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 300, 0, 26.

12. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 25.

13. (2) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 0.

14. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 26.

15. (21) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 22.

16. (7) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 300, 0, 21.

17. (15) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 299, 0, 20.

18. (23) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 298, 0, 19.

19. (31) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 298, 0, 18.

20. (18) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 297, 0, 20.

21. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 295, 0, 16.

22. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 295, 0, 15.

23. (29) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 294, 0, 14.

24. (34) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 294, 0, 13.

25. (37) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 294, 0, 12.

26. (22) Jeb Burton, Toyota, 293, 0, 11.

27. (36) Carl Long, Toyota, 293, 0, 10.

28. (38) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 292, 0, 9.

29. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 292, 0, 8.

30. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 281, 0, 7.

31. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 268, 0, 6.

32. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 262, 0, 12.

33. (14) Darrell Wallace Jr, Ford, accident, 258, 0, 4.

34. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, accident, 253, 0, 3.

35. (12) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, accident, 243, 0, 10.

36. (27) David Starr, Chevrolet, accident, 227, 0, 1.

37. (25) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 213, 0, 1.

38. (24) Ryan Reed, Ford, accident, 79, 0, 1.

39. (39) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, overheating, 15, 0, 1.

40. (33) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, electrical, 13, 0, 0.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 67.735 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 38 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.125 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 85 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; A.Dillon 1; K.Larson 2-19; E.Jones 20-25; K.Larson 26-88; R.Blaney 89; K.Larson 90-163; D.Suarez 164; D.Hemric 165-172; R.Blaney 173-187; D.Suarez 188-204; K.Larson 205-229; R.Blaney 230; B.Jones 231-235; R.Blaney 236-279; E.Jones 280-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 176 laps; R.Blaney, 4 times for 57 laps; E.Jones, 2 times for 25 laps; D.Suarez, 2 times for 16 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 7 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 4 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: E.Jones, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; K.Larson, 1; R.Reed, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 260; 2. W.Byron, 244; 3. J.Allgaier, 200; 4. R.Reed, 184; 5. D.Hemric, 180; 6. D.Wallace, 180; 7. B.Koch, 164; 8. B.Poole, 163; 9. M.Tifft, 160; 10. M.Annett, 157.

___

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.