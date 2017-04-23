West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test Scoreboard

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday on the second day of the first test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park:
Kraigg Brathwaite c Khan b Abbas 0
Kieran Powell c Khan b Amir 33
Shimron Hetmyer b Amir 11
Shai Hope b Amir 2
Vishaul Singh c Ali b Riaz 9
Roston Chase c Riaz b Shah 63
Shane Dowrich b Shah 56
Jason Holder not out 55
Devendra Bishoo c Ahmed b Amir 28
Alzarri Joseph b Amir 0
Shannon Gabriel not out 4
Extras: (17 lb) 17
TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 278
Overs: 92.3
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-24, 3-32, 4-53, 5-71, 6-189, 7-189, 8-264, 9-274
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 24.3-11-41-5, Mohammad Abbas 22-4-63-1, Wahab Riaz 22-5-66-1, Yasir Shah 24-5-91-2.
Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas.
Toss: Pakistan.
Umpires: Richard Illingworth, and Richard Kettleborough, England.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.
