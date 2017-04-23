Amir takes 5-for, West Indies progress to 278-9 on day 2

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) " Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir got his first five-wicket haul in tests since returning to international cricket from a spot-fixing ban as the West Indies progressed to 278-9 in the rain-hit first test on Saturday.

Rain and a wet pitch permitted only an hour's play in the second session, and the rain returned to wash out the rest of the day.

Amir, back on the international scene for 15 months, took the only two wickets on the second day to have 5-41 so far.

Captain Jason Holder, on 55 not out, completed his fifth test half-century before rain forced the players off the field. No. 11 batsman Shannon Gabriel was unbeaten on 4.

Overnight rain seeped through the covers at Sabina Park and left wet patches on the bowler's run-up and pitch, preventing any play before lunch.

A brief shower after lunch added to the delay, and when play finally resumed, Holder and Devendra Bishoo, on 28, frustrated Pakistan's fast bowlers with the second new ball for nearly eight overs.

Resuming from 244-7 overnight, Holder and Bishoo stretched their eighth-wicket stand to 75 runs as the West Indies captain reached his half-century off 60 balls with six fours and two sixes.

He notched his fifth test fifty in style when he lofted debutant seamer Mohammad Abbas for a straight six.

Amir struck in successive overs. He first found a thin edge of left-hander Bishoo's bat, and clean-bowled Alzarri Joseph for a duck off a full-pitched delivery.

Less than two overs later, the day was done.