West Indies slips to 71-4 in 1st test against Pakistan

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) " Debutant seamer Mohammad Abbas took a wicket off his second delivery as West Indies slipped to 71-4 at lunch in the first test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Friday.

Mohammad Amir, playing his first test in the Caribbean, grabbed 2-10 and Wahab Riaz (1-27) was also among the wickets after captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to field under overcast conditions.

The 27-year-old Abbas (1-24) hit the right line and length from the onset as he found the thick outside edge of Kraigg Brathwaite's bat off his second ball.

The left-armer Amir consistently tested batsmen with his away swingers in his eight overs and clean bowled debutante Shimron Hetmyer (11) and Shai Hope (2) with the deliveries that nipped back into the batsman.

Another debutante Vishaul Singh (9) was neatly caught low by Azhar Ali at backward square leg as West Indies top order batsmen stumbled to 53-4.

Opening batsman Kieran Powell, who made a comeback after playing his last test match in 2014, was batting on a patient 33 off 69 balls with Roston Chase not out on 12 at the break.

Misbah said at the toss that he's not thinking too much about his retirement after the three-test series in the Caribbean along with another veteran Younis Khan, who needs 23 runs to complete 10,000 test runs.

It is the 50th test match between the two countries, but Pakistan has never won a test series in the West Indies.